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Lamine Yamal earns special praise from Ronaldinho for 'taking care' of Barcelona No.10 shirt previously worn by him and Lionel Messi
Samba legend endorses Catalan heir
The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner addressed the immense pressure of wearing the Barcelona No.10, a shirt that has become synonymous with the greatest players in footballing history. Having famously mentored Messi during his own peak in Catalonia, Ronaldinho’s approval carries significant weight as Yamal continues his meteoric rise. The 46-year-old expressed total confidence in the teenager’s ability to handle the burden of expectation at such a young age.
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Ronaldinho hails 'incredible' Yamal
Ronaldinho noted that while Yamal is still in the early stages of his professional career, his technical proficiency already places him among the elite bracket of global talent. The Brazilian emphasised that the jersey, which represents the creative heart of the Blaugrana, remains in the hands of a player capable of producing magic on the pitch. When asked by Oleif the iconic number was being properly protected by the 18-year-old, Ronaldinho said: "Without a doubt. He is one of the best in the world, still very young, but he already does incredible things. It is very well taken care of."
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Messi still 'best in the world'
During his visit to the United States, Ronaldinho reaffirmed his belief that Barcelona remain a European powerhouse as they chase their first Champions League crown since 2015. He said: "Without a doubt, [Barcelona] continues to be one of the strongest teams in Europe, and I am always watching and hoping that Barca do it beautifully."
The legendary playmaker also highlighted the impressive growth of Major League Soccer after seeing Messi head to Inter Miami, and reflected on the enduring global affection he continues to receive from fans. He added: "Every year [the MLS] is growing a lot and hopefully it continues like this, in a beautiful country, and people every year like football more, and that is very nice. I just have to thank God for the affection; no matter where I go, people always treat me very well, so it is a pleasure."
Ronaldinho also backed Messi to lead out Argentina for a final time at the 2026 World Cup, adding: "He continues to be the best in the world and hopefully he will arrive at the World Cup in top form and do wonderful things."
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Brazil's 2026 World Cup ambitions
Ronaldinho predicts a fiercely competitive tournament where traditional giants and emerging nations will clash on North American soil this summer. He maintains that Brazil possess the required quality across every department to mount a serious challenge for the trophy that has eluded them since 2002. He stated: "I see Brazil very well, a strong team, with great players from the goalkeeper to the forwards, all of great quality. It's going to be a beautiful World Cup, with all the teams arriving very strong. Everyone is very strong, many teams this time, and it's going to be even more exciting."