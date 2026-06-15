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'Lamine is in perfect condition' - Yamal set to return from injury in Spain's World Cup opener, confirms Luis de la Fuente
Yamal ready for World Cup liftoff
The teenage superstar has been racing against the clock to be fit for the showpiece event in the United States after picking up an injury with Barcelona on April 22. Despite the North American heat and the pressure of a World Cup debut, De la Fuente moved to calm any nerves regarding his prized asset during his pre-match duties in Atlanta.
Addressing the media on Sunday, De la Fuente was emphatic about the winger's availability. "The good news is that Lamine is in perfect condition," the coach said. "He's arrived at this point in the state in which we wanted him to be. He's fine, just like Nico [Williams] and Victor [Muñoz]. They're all available, although some won't play the entire game."
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Managing the minutes for Spain’s starlets
While the news is overwhelmingly positive, fans shouldn't expect to see Yamal for the full duration of the Group H clash. The coaching staff is taking a cautious approach to ensure the 18-year-old is preserved for the latter stages of the competition, with a bench role likely to be the starting point for his tournament journey.
"The doctors say Lamine can play tomorrow without any issues," De la Fuente explained. "Not to play 90 minutes, but to play some minutes, yes... The process [with Williams] is similar. They've been working together a lot of days, a lot of hours, and with the relationship they have, they've been happy. They could play, if we think the game demands it."
Cucurella focused despite Madrid links
Away from the injury news, the Spain camp has had to deal with the distraction of major transfer talk surrounding Marc Cucurella. Following reports that Real Madrid have agreed a €60 million deal with Chelsea to bring the left-back to the Bernabeu, De la Fuente insisted that the defender remains fully locked in on the national team's objectives.
"If it's good news for Cucu, or someone else, we'll celebrate it," said the Spain boss. "I don't talk about clubs, but if you ask me about Cucurella for the national team, he's convincing... He's been with us since he was 17, I know his performance, the quality and potential he has. He might be one of the best left-backs in the world, without doubt."
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The road ahead in Group H
The squad's final training session at Kennesaw State University showed a group in high spirits, with Williams, Muñoz, and Yamal all participating fully. Spain enter the tournament as one of the heavy favourites, but they must first navigate a tricky group stage. Following their encounter with Cape Verde, La Roja will face challenges from Saudi Arabia and a tough Uruguay side as they look to secure their path into the knockout rounds and replicate their past international glories.
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