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Kylian Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or dream left fellow Frenchman 'embarrassed’ with Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ chasing Golden Ball target since he was a teenager
Mbappe has made history with PSG, France & at the World Cup
That was a bold shout to make before a senior debut had been taken in, with there no guarantees at that stage that undoubted potential would be fulfilled. Mbappe was, however, to burst onto the scene at Monaco shortly afterwards.
From there he has gone on to become Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading goalscorer, a history-making marksman for the France national team, and a ‘Galactico’ at Real Madrid that is posting Cristiano Ronaldo-esque numbers.
He is, at 27 years of age, a perennial contender for the Ballon d’Or. That prestigious prize has, however, continued to fall agonisingly out of reach. A familiar fate is expected to be endured in 2026, with Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal leading the latest Golden Ball race.
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'Galactico' frontman has never won the Ballon d'Or
Mbappe can still point to the fact that he finished as La Liga’s top scorer in 2025-26, topped the same chart in Champions League competition and claimed the World Cup Golden Boot - while rewriting the record books at FIFA’s flagship event.
Tangible success at club level has, however, been in short supply. No major trophies have been won across the last couple of seasons, and that situation is doing Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or cause few favours.
Time is still on his side, with the general consensus being that he is the best player in world football. If remarkable individual standards can be maintained, then recognition on the grandest of sporting stages should follow.
Mbappe has always intended to be the world's best player
Fellow countryman Grimandi hopes that career-long dreams will come to life. The ex-Arsenal star, who had hoped to take Mbappe to north London at one stage, told GOAL - while speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - when asked if the most fearsome of forwards will ever get his wish: “The only problem is he didn't win any collective trophy.
“But his own performance, he's the best scorer in the Champions League, best scorer of the World Cup, best scorer in Spain. So, could he do better himself? I don't know. He had a fantastic year last season. The only problem is that he didn't win a trophy. I know that it's a part of the choice to have a trophy.
“The last two years have been complicated with the Ballon d'Or because nobody knows exactly. You have three names. Me, I would love to see Kane winning one day the Ballon d'Or. I don't know if he will do it, but he's done so much. His spirit and his quality of football, I like him a lot. But I don't know, this year, maybe one of Yamal, Mbappe or Kane, I don't know what's going to happen.
“Here’s a story. When we met Kylian with Arsene [Wenger] at his home, I remember his mum said, ‘Arsene, do you know my son?’ And Arsene said, ‘no, I don't know him very well, he's only 17 years old, but Gilles told me that he's a great, great player’.
“And his mom said, ‘one day he will be a Ballon d'Or winner’. Me, I was embarrassed. Ballon d'Or, he's only 17 years old! But he's been prepared for that all his career. And I hope one day he will get it because it is his personal target since he's a boy, since he plays football.”
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Impressive goal numbers being posted at Real Madrid
Plenty of illustrious figures, such as Thierry Henry and Andres Iniesta, never got their hands on the Ballon d’Or despite achieving plenty in the global game. Mbappe is clinging to the belief that success in that department forms part of his destiny.
He has been in fine form again this season, finding the target on 11 occasions for Real through as many appearances in all competitions, and will be back in Champions League action on Wednesday when Jose Mourinho’s Blancos play host to RB Leipzig.
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