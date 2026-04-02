He revealed behind-the-scenes details of his conversation with Frenchman Karim Benzema, prior to the latter’s move to Al-Hilal during the last winter transfer window, in a deal that attracted widespread attention and sparked much controversy within the football community.

Al-Hilal had announced the signing of Benzema for a season and a half, after the latter decided to terminate his contract with Al-Ittihad.

Kalidou Koulibaly said of the matter: “Three days before Karim Benzema signed, I contacted him directly to check on his situation, and I asked him if he was close to joining. He told me that he was indeed at an advanced stage of negotiations and that things were progressing positively.”

He continued: “I kept in touch with him during that period, especially as talk within the team grew about the possibility of him joining, until the day of the Al Ahly match, when the deal was officially finalised.”

He added: “On that day, we sent him a photo from inside the stadium to confirm that he would be there the following day, which boosted everyone’s enthusiasm within the team.”