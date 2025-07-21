Keylor Navas to play in Mexico! Ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper agrees Pumas deal as Costa Rica international prepares to leave Newell's Old Boys

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is officially set to join Liga MX side Pumas UNAM after the Mexican side reached an agreement with Newell’s Old Boys. The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star is expected to arrive in Mexico this week, undergo his medical, and sign a one-year contract ahead of a potential debut on July 25 against Queretaro.