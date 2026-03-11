Goal.com
NWSL Season Preview GFXGOAL
Celia Balf

NWSL season preview: Can the Kansas City Current win it all? Are the Denver Summit already contenders? Eight questions ahead of the 2026 kickoff

From Trinity Rodman’s individual success to high hopes for Denver Summit FC, GOAL outlines its predictions for the NWSL season in 2026.

The 2026 National Women’s Soccer League season begins March 13, ushering in another year for a league that continues to grow in both quality and parity.

With the league expanding from 14 teams to 16 this season, the margin between playoff contenders and the rest of the field remains thin. Still, a few teams enter the campaign with clearer expectations than others.

Kansas City begins the season as the team to beat. After assembling one of the deepest and most explosive squads in the league - a midfield that ranges from Ally Sentnor and Lo’eau LaBonta to newly signed Croix Bethune and Debinha - the Current appear well positioned to make another run at the title and are a strong early pick to win the 2026 Championship. Kansas City combine attacking firepower with one of the league’s most cohesive systems, and they’ll once again be led by Temwa Chawinga, who was one of the NWSL’s most dominant players last season, if not the most dominant. Chawinga’s pace and finishing made her nearly impossible to defend, and she enters the new campaign as a leading MVP candidate once again.

Behind Kansas City, several teams look capable of making a splash. Gotham FC, the Orlando Pride, and the Washington Spirit all possess the talent to contend if their squads stay healthy. Meanwhile, perennial contenders such as the Portland Thorns and Seattle Reign rarely stay out of the playoff picture for long and could easily push their way into the title conversation.

One of the defining traits of the NWSL remains its unpredictability. Teams that barely sneak into the postseason often find themselves capable of making deep playoff runs, meaning the regular-season race is likely to remain tight throughout the year.

Roster improvements and the continued development of young American talent could also reshape the standings quickly. With international players continuing to arrive across the league, depth is improving almost everywhere.

As for the Utah Royals, the club may be facing another challenging season. Utah is still working to establish a consistent identity and may need time for its roster to fully develop.

Will we see the U.S. Women's National Team’s beloved “Triple Espresso” of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson all playing in the league this season? Will Chawinga once again dominate in Kansas City? Can the Current take care of business, or will the Spirit push their way back toward the Championship?

With those questions - and plenty more - hanging over the league, GOAL outlines its predictions ahead of the 2026 NWSL season.

  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport

    Will Gotham FC repeat?

    No one believes in Gotham FC more than Gotham itself - and that confidence is part of what makes the club so difficult to play against.

    The roster remains largely unchanged, with key players such as Esther González, Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett and Lilly Reale all back for another run. When you picture what a complete roster looks like in the NWSL, Gotham often comes to mind.

    They have the personnel, the coaching and the structure to push for another title. Still, repeating in this league is never easy, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Gotham takes a step back from the very top this year.

    To be fair, that’s essentially what happened last time. After winning the Championship in 2023, Gotham took a year off before returning to shock the league again with a title run in 2025.

  • Temwa Chawinga Getty Images

    Who wins MVP?

    When will it not be Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga?

    She remains the most feared attacker in the league, combining blistering pace with creativity and a relentless nose for goal. Chawinga is also the type of player who thrives in big moments, doing whatever it takes to deliver for her team.

    Last season, she made NWSL history by winning MVP for the second consecutive year - the first player in league history to claim back-to-back honors. In 2025, she also secured the Golden Boot with a league-leading 15 goals and three assists in 23 appearances.

    Now, with players like Croix Bethune and Ally Sentnor operating in midfield, Kansas City have even more options to find Chawinga in dangerous positions in the final third.

    The Current looked nearly unstoppable last season, winning the NWSL Shield and finishing with a dominant 21-3-2 record. Still, their title hopes ended in a surprising fashion with a 2-1 semifinal loss to Gotham FC.

    If Kansas City once again find themselves near the top of the table, it will likely mean Chawinga is right back in the MVP conversation.


  • Paige Monaghan Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    Which team will struggle?

    It’s hard to see a scenario in which the Utah Royals avoid another challenging season.

    Despite a few offseason additions that could give them a spark in attack, the roster still feels relatively conservative compared to some of the league’s more aggressive builds. Last season, the Royals finished third from bottom with a 6-13-7 record and just 28 goals scored.

    While they didn’t finish last - that distinction went to the Chicago Stars - Utah often struggled to impose itself on matches. Their approach frequently leaned toward a low block and a more cautious style of play, prioritizing defensive stability rather than consistently challenging opponents.

    Meanwhile, teams around them appear to be improving. If clubs such as Bay FC and the Chicago Stars get strong returns from their new additions - including Claire Hutton and Chicago’s acquisition of Michele Alozie from Houston - the gap could grow even wider.

    For Utah, that could mean another season spent trying to keep pace with a rapidly evolving league.


  • Angel City FCGetty Images

    Which team will surprise?

    It has to be Angel City FC.

    The team has shown flashes of quality over the past few seasons but has struggled to consistently turn those performances into results, often falling just short of the playoff line.

    With attacking talent like Riley Tiernan, Sydney Leroux and Gisele Thompson - who provides a dangerous edge going forward from the outside-back position - Angel City certainly isn’t lacking firepower. The challenge has been putting together complete performances and turning chances into wins.

    This offseason, the club looked to address some of those gaps by bringing in Emily Sams from the Orlando Pride and Nealy Martin from Gotham FC, adding defensive stability and additional playmaking to the squad.

    If those pieces fall into place, Angel City could be one of the teams that quietly pushes its way up the table this season.

  • Triple espressoGetty Images

    How will members of Triple Espresso fare?

    For the U.S. women’s national team, it was more of a single shot of espresso at the SheBelieves Cup, with only Trinity Rodman named to the squad.

    Sophia Wilson was recently announced by the Portland Thorns as an active player after spending last season on maternity leave. Her re-signing with Portland was a massive statement - and one fans were thrilled to see - especially after the club experienced a shift in star power following Christine Sinclair’s departure from the frontline.

    Mallory Swanson’s timeline looks a little different. She welcomed her daughter a few months after Wilson and attended NWSL Media Day just two months postpartum, having not yet returned to the field. While she’s expected to be part of Chicago’s plans this season, her return to play will likely take more time.

    So, will we see all three on the field this season?

    It seems unlikely early in the season, but the league is certainly closer to that possibility than it was last year, when Rodman missed much of the season through injury, and both Swanson and Wilson were out on maternity leave.

  • Lindsey Heaps, Denver SummitNWSL

    Will either the Denver Summit FC or Boston Legacy make playoffs?

    Denver, without a doubt. Boston, unlikely. 

    The Summit have already made several ambitious moves in the transfer market, bringing in players such as Eva Gaetino and Lindsey Heaps after impressive spells abroad. The Colorado club also appears to be in good hands with head coach Nick Cushing, who joins the expansion side after coaching Manchester City Women and spending time in MLS with New York City FC.

    Cushing took on the challenge of building a club from the ground up, but he has made it clear that expectations are high - including a push toward playoff contention.

    “I want my team to be an attacking team. We have a responsibility to play attacking football,” Cushing told GOAL ahead of the season.

    “I don't know any other way than to go after the championship. I'm incredibly impatient for that. I've learned very quickly that to get the best out of me, I need hungry, ambitious people around me. I need energy around me. That's my mindset.”

    Boston, meanwhile, may need more time. Expansion teams often face early growing pains, and while the long-term outlook may be bright, the immediate challenge of competing in a deep and unpredictable NWSL could make a playoff push difficult in year one.

  • Jasmine AikeyGetty

    Which newcomer to the league will shine? Which will disappoint?

    Who won’t shine? With the NWSL no longer holding a college draft, it can sometimes feel like new signings arrive more quietly, spreading through word of mouth rather than draft-day hype. Still, several players are entering the league from top college programs with years of youth national team - and even senior national team - experience.

    One player to watch is Jasmine Aikey. The midfielder signed with Denver Summit FC after a standout career at Stanford, where she established herself as one of the most dynamic and dangerous players in college soccer. Across four seasons with the Cardinal, Aikey made more than 90 appearances, scoring 43 goals and adding 29 assists.

    As she begins her professional career, Aikey is also stepping into a brand-new environment with Denver’s expansion side. Still, her attacking instincts and ability to drive play from midfield could make her an immediate impact player. When Lindsey Heaps eventually joins the squad after finishing her season with OL Lyonnes abroad, the two could form one of the more intriguing midfield partnerships in the league.

    On the other side of the coin, the concern isn’t necessarily the player - it’s the situation.

    In the offseason, the Utah Royals signed Mexican international Kiana Palacios from Liga MX Femenil side Club América Femenil. Palacios has been a prolific scorer in Mexico, tallying 90 goals in league play since joining in 2021, and she is also a regular with the Mexican national team.

    However, history suggests that even talented attackers can struggle to thrive in Utah’s current setup. Players such as Ally Sentnor faced similar challenges during their time with the Royals, often lacking the attacking support needed to consistently produce goals.

    Palacios could certainly help Utah improve in the final third, but unless the overall structure around her changes, she may find herself with limited opportunities to show her full potential.

  • Kansas City CurrentGetty Images

    Who will win the league?

    It could come down to the Washington Spirit or the Kansas City Current.

    The Spirit have been close for years but haven’t quite been able to move past runner-up status in the NWSL Championship over the last two seasons. Perhaps this is the year they finally take that step - although losing Croix Bethune will certainly leave a gap in midfield.

    Bethune, however, could be exactly what Kansas City needs. The Current acquired the 2024 Rookie of the Year and Midfielder of the Year in a blockbuster multi-team deal earlier this year, sending 20-year-old midfielder Claire Hutton to Bay FC for $1.1 million while bringing Bethune to Kansas City for $1 million.

    Washington still have plenty of star power - including Trinity Rodman, who recently signed a new deal that made her the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world - but Kansas City may simply have too much firepower.

    The Current remain one of the most dangerous teams in the league, whether it’s Ally Sentnor and Debinha creating chaos in midfield or Temwa Chawinga continuing to wreak havoc on opposing backlines. If those pieces click the way they did last season, Kansas City could finally turn its dominance into a Championship title.