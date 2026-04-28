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Muhammad Zaki

Kai Havertz set to miss Arsenal's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid after injury blow in Newcastle win

K. Havertz
Arsenal
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal
Premier League

Arsenal have been rocked by a significant injury blow following their hard-fought victory over Newcastle, with Kai Havertz emerging as a major doubt for Champions League semi-final duty. The Germany international is now expected to miss the crucial first-leg trip to Atletico Madrid after limping off during the weekend's Premier League action.

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    Arteta faces attacking reshuffle

    Havertz is set to miss Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at the Metropolitano, according to The Athletic. The versatile forward suffered an injury during the narrow victory at St James' Park that will see him miss the biggest game of Arsenal's season so far. While initial assessments have eased fears of a season-ending layoff, the quick turnaround for the European showdown means the 26-year-old is almost certain to miss the opening leg, leaving a massive void in the frontline as they prepare to face Diego Simeone’s resilient Atletico side.

    However, Arsenal remain optimistic that the forward will play a role in the final weeks of the Premier League title race. Having Havertz available for the run-in will be vital as Arsenal looks to hold off a relentless Manchester City side in the hunt for domestic glory.

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    Neville sounds the alarm

    Havertz's injury comes at a time when pundits are already questioning whether Arsenal have the depth and experience to manage two high-stakes competitions simultaneously. Gary Neville has suggested that the mental and physical toll of the title race might prevent the Gunners from reaching the final in Budapest, especially with key players now hitting the treatment room.

    "A lot of these players don't know how to win a Champions League, but they've been so close in the title race and they'll be so desperate not to fall short in that," the former Manchester United captain said on The Gary Neville Podcast. "I do think that Mikel Arteta has to go for every single game and not prioritise any over the other, but he knows that the Premier League is the one that's easier to win than the Champions League right now... I don't see them getting past Atlético Madrid and the other teams in the semifinal, but I do see them having a chance with the league."

  • Concerns over Eze and squad depth

    Havertz wasn't the only concern on a bruising afternoon in the Tyneside, as Eberechi Eze was also withdrawn during the contest. The England international downplayed the severity of his exit by telling reporters the substitution was "precautionary." However, with a packed schedule including a clash with Fulham on Saturday and the return leg against Atleti, Arteta cannot afford to lose many more key personnel.

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    What comes next?

    Havertz will be desperate for a quick recovery given his history of hamstring and knee issues that have interrupted his last two campaigns. With the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada on the horizon, the former Chelsea man remains a key player for Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad, especially with Serge Gnabry already ruled out through an adductor tear.

    For Arsenal, the priority remains balancing their domestic aspirations with their dream of a first-ever Champions League trophy. Mikel Arteta will be hoping his star man is back leading the line for the final push, as games against West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace await in the final weeks of a historic season.

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