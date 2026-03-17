Juventus: what has become of Adzic? Now out of the squad rotation, a transfer is on the cards, but without the risks associated with Huijsen

It could have been his season, but so far it hasn’t been. For Vasilije Adzic, born in 2006, following a 2024–25 campaign that saw him make nine appearances for Juventus’ first team and score four goals in ten matches for Next Gen, the 2025–26 season could have been his breakthrough year. It could have been the season in which he secured a regular place in the first team and showcased his undoubted technical ability.
For various reasons, both personal and linked to the Old Lady’s troubled season, that has not been the case so far. And in the future, the Montenegrin talent and the Bianconeri club could well part ways, albeit not on a permanent basis.