Juventus: Marchisio’s advice: “Tonali is the ideal signing. With three new signings and Spalletti, we can get back to winning ways”

“Locatelli’s improvement? In my view, it wasn’t down to him alone but to the whole team. His performances never dipped in quality, but he had to adapt to a different style of play. Even before that, however, he was one of the midfielders who won the most balls back, closed down passing lanes and shielded a shaky defence very effectively. Now the team has been sorted out and the midfielders have more confidence in their passing and play to cause damage. This has allowed Locatelli to become dangerous again, even with through balls for his teammates.”

“In the summer, however, Juve need to renew their backbone; that’s what’s missing. They need a centre-back to partner with Bremer; someone like Tonali would be the ideal signing for midfield, and then they need a top-class striker. There’s now talk of renewing Vlahovic’s contract, and I say, why not? It would be interesting to see him for a full season under Spalletti, who could establish him and turn him into a true Juve centre-forward.”

“Tonali would be the ideal signing because he was already a strong player at Milan, he has improved his skills in the Premier League, and because he is Italian. And Juventus needs Italians. In that sense, the Serie A League should set some limits: not that foreign players aren’t needed, but they must be of quality.”