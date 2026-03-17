Claudio Marchisio sat down with Tuttosport for an in-depth interview about Juventus’s present and future. Here are the words of the Bianconeri’s former captain.
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Juventus: Marchisio’s advice: “Tonali is the ideal signing. With three new signings and Spalletti, we can get back to winning ways”
RATINGS FOR JUVE AND SPALLETTI
“It’s a decision on hold. Because, whilst it’s true that building a winning team takes time, we know full well that time is running out, and without Champions League football, Juve would have failed to meet their objective. And I say this despite the fact that we’re now seeing more entertaining and exciting football, but it all hinges on that fourth-place finish. Spalletti has brought personality and ideas that were immediately evident, even when the results weren’t coming, as well as his experience in managing the team. It’s a team that will need to be tweaked and reshaped, but thanks to Spalletti, the foundations are there to become competitive again. And to try and win something, perhaps staying up there until the final few matchdays, rather than as is happening now where we’re chasing fourth place.”
MIDFIELD TODAY AND TOMORROW
“Locatelli’s improvement? In my view, it wasn’t down to him alone but to the whole team. His performances never dipped in quality, but he had to adapt to a different style of play. Even before that, however, he was one of the midfielders who won the most balls back, closed down passing lanes and shielded a shaky defence very effectively. Now the team has been sorted out and the midfielders have more confidence in their passing and play to cause damage. This has allowed Locatelli to become dangerous again, even with through balls for his teammates.”
“In the summer, however, Juve need to renew their backbone; that’s what’s missing. They need a centre-back to partner with Bremer; someone like Tonali would be the ideal signing for midfield, and then they need a top-class striker. There’s now talk of renewing Vlahovic’s contract, and I say, why not? It would be interesting to see him for a full season under Spalletti, who could establish him and turn him into a true Juve centre-forward.”
“Tonali would be the ideal signing because he was already a strong player at Milan, he has improved his skills in the Premier League, and because he is Italian. And Juventus needs Italians. In that sense, the Serie A League should set some limits: not that foreign players aren’t needed, but they must be of quality.”