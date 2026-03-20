Juventus has purchased the land and the JHotel: a €23 million deal, "a transaction that does not affect future investments"

The consolidation of ownership of the property and the management of the J|hotel – which over the years has seen a significant improvement in its positioning, customer satisfaction and overall performance – will enable the optimisation of certain costs and an increase in revenue synergies, allowing value to be created for reinvestment in Juventus’ core business.

Through this transaction, Juventus becomes the owner – as few other clubs in Europe are – of all the strategic properties in which it conducts its business: the Allianz Stadium (which houses the Juventus Museum, the Juventus Megastore and J|medical), the Continassa Headquarters, the Juventus Training Centre Continassa, the Allianz Training Centre Vinovo, the Juventus Creator Lab and, upon completion, the J|hotel.





The total market value of these property assets is currently significantly higher than their purchase or construction cost (amounting to approximately €220 million in total as at 31 December 2025).