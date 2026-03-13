Francisco Conceicao, Juventus’ attacking midfielder, speaks at a press conference on the eve of tomorrow evening’s league match, which will see the Old Lady in action in Friuli, away to Udinese.“The unity we have is the foundation of everything; without that, it’s difficult,” begins the Portuguese player. “We’ve already demonstrated this unity many times, and from there you can win the remaining matches, and that’s what we need to do.”
Juventus, Conceicao: "Everyone would love to have Bernardo Silva"
DETAILS
"During the week we work on everything, and we all need to improve individually – and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We’ve got a bit more time, so we’re working on the details that the manager thinks we need to improve."
UDINESE
"Udinese are a strong side, and even stronger at home. We know they’re very strong up front and are a formidable team, but we’re going to Udine to win."
BERNARDO SILVA
"I know Bernardo very well; I know he’s a top player, but I haven’t spoken to him about this. I don’t know whether Juventus want to sign him or not, but if he asks me anything, I’ll tell him it’s a great club, that you have to win here, and thatevery team in the world would love to have Bernardo in their squad."
