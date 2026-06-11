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Jurgen Klopp wants Rangers manager Danny Rohl to take on surprise Red Bull job
Klopp targets Rohl for Salzburg role
The managerial merry-go-round within the Red Bull empire is gaining significant momentum. After appointing Narcis Pelach at Japanese side RB Omiya Ardija, the focus has shifted to Austria, where Red Bull Salzburg are searching for a new head coach following the departure of Daniel Beichler. Klopp, in his capacity as the overseer of the group's football operations, has identified Rohl as the leading candidate to take the reins, according to a report from German publication Bild, as they look to secure a swift appointment.
The 37-year-old German is currently held in high regard across Europe and has established himself as one of the brightest young minds in the game. His previous experience as an assistant to Hansi Flick at both Bayern Munich and the German national team has provided him with an elite tactical foundation that Klopp is keen to integrate into the Red Bull setup.
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Building a reputation in Glasgow
Rohl moved to Rangers in October 2025 and is currently under contract until 2028. Since arriving at Ibrox, he has been credited with stabilising a club that was struggling for consistency, though a late-season injury crisis ultimately hampered their push for the Scottish Premiership title. Despite the long-term nature of his deal in Scotland, the lure of the Red Bull network and Klopp's personal backing could prove influential.
Red Bull Salzburg are desperate to return to the pinnacle of Austrian football after a disappointing third-place league finish. Beichler, who took over from Thomas Letsch in February, failed to spark a sustainable turnaround, culminating in a humiliating 3-1 defeat to Hartberg. This poor run saw the club finish in its lowest position since the beginning of the Red Bull era, resulting in their failure to qualify for the Champions League.
A philosophy built on youth
The primary reason Klopp is pushing for Rohl is his clear footballing philosophy and his proven track record of developing young talent. These attributes are considered essential for the Salzburg role, which serves as a vital development hub for the entire Red Bull group. Reports suggest that contact has already been made with Rangers to explore the possibility and cost of a potential deal.
However, Rohl has previously expressed his contentment in Scotland. In a recent interview, the manager stated: "My focus is here in Glasgow. I like the job because I can compete for titles here, and internationally as well. It's a very good opportunity that I enjoy very much."
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Unfinished business in the Red Bull network
This is not the first time Rohl has been linked with a position within the Red Bull family. During the previous summer, he was reportedly featured on the shortlist for the RB Leipzig job, though the Bundesliga side ultimately decided to appoint Ole Werner instead. With Klopp now leading the search for a new leader in Salzburg, the opportunity to return to the network may finally materialise.