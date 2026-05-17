"I'm going into pre-season and then the World Cup with a lot of confidence. He's put his faith in me. Full stop," the TSG Hoffenheim goalkeeper told Sky on Saturday afternoon, after the 4-0 defeat at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Just a few hours later, however, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann stopped short of confirming the move, telling ZDF Sportstudio, "I stick to my initial stance that I will speak to the players first. The player is always contacted first; that hasn't happened yet."

Sky had earlier reported that Neuer would return to the squad after announcing his international retirement following the 2024 European Championship on home soil, with Neuer, Nagelsmann and DFB sporting director Rudi Völler said to have agreed on the move.

"There is a set date to announce the squad. If I start anticipating and announcing things simply because I feel pressured and Germany is discussing certain issues, then I am not assessing everything I see," Nagelsmann said, emphasising that "every player has the right to receive the information from me. I am not about to let the situation dictate my actions." The national coach also stressed that he has "always handled communication with the players very carefully to date".