Getty Images
Julian Alvarez wants a transfer! Atletico Madrid star says sale 'best for everyone' in desperate plea for 'dream' Barcelona move
Striker demands summer exit
The 26-year-old forward has sparked a major transfer battle after confirming his desire to sever ties with Diego Simeone's side. Despite impressing since joining from Manchester City in 2024 for a fee reaching €95 million, the attacker feels his future lies elsewhere. Barcelona have placed the South American atop their transfer priority list to replace Robert Lewandowski, who leaves a massive void upfront following the expiration of his contract at the Camp Nou. It has been reported that Barca is Alvarez's first-choice next destination.
- Getty
Alvarez pleads for transfer
The versatile attacker chose to break his silence immediately after helping Argentina to a comfortable 2-0 World Cup victory over Austria.
He told ESPN: "I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide. I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atletico] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."
Continental heavyweights spark bidding
Barcelona are thought to be the frontrunners for Alvarez, but he remains under contract until June 2030, leaving his current club in a strong negotiating position despite the player's unrest. Financial powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal retain a keen interest, according to ESPN, while fierce rivals Real Madrid recently saw a staggering €150 million bid rejected.
The situation has caused immense friction behind the scenes, prompting Atletico to release aggressive social media statements condemning Barcelona for alleged calculated media leaks and disrespect.
- Getty Images
Standoff sets up blockbuster
An intense administrative battle looms as the dynamic forward attempts to force through his preferred move, despite Atletico officials stubbornly refusing to consider any domestic proposals. Resolving this deadlock remains paramount for Barcelona's recruitment team, who must act swiftly before competing continental heavyweights drive the transfer price up during the summer window.