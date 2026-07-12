Jude Bellingham the GOAT! Gary Lineker claims 2026 World Cup hero could be ‘England's greatest ever footballer’

The high praise comes in the wake of another masterclass from the Real Madrid midfielder, who is now England’s joint-top 2026 World Cup scorer alongside Harry Kane with six goals.

Bellingham’s impact has been undeniable, particularly in the high-pressure environment of the knockout rounds. Following his two-goal performance in the 3-2 victory over Mexico in the round of 16, he achieved a feat not seen for decades by scoring twice again in the 2-1 victory over Norway, further cementing his status as one of the world's premier talents. His ability to produce match-winning moments on the biggest stage has led many to wonder just how high the youngster's ceiling can be.