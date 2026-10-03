AFP
Revealed: Why Jose Mourinho ready to BENCH Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr ahead of crucial El Clasico showdown against Barcelona
Mourinho plots short-term rest
Mourinho is preparing to make a massive selection call for Real Madrid's upcoming fixture against Villarreal on October 10. According to Defensa Central, the Portuguese manager will drop Vinicius Jr from his starting XI in a deliberate bid to help the Brazilian rediscover his devastating spark.
The forward has endured a surprisingly frustrating start to the new campaign, struggling to dictate matches with his usual attacking flair. His trademark one-on-one dribbling and overall involvement in Madrid’s final-third sequences have noticeably waned. As a result, Mourinho is ready to intervene before the situation derails the attacker's rhythm entirely.
- Action Plus
World Cup hangover takes its toll
The winger's domestic struggles appear deeply linked to a lingering mental hurdle following international heartbreak. During Brazil's recent 4-2 friendly victory over Australia, Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes handed Vinicius an 80th-minute penalty to help lift his spirits, a gesture the Madrid star deeply appreciated.
Following the match, the forward candidly addressed his fragile mindset and thanked his international colleagues for their solidarity.
"Bruno Guimaraes is our penalty taker when Raphinha isn’t playing, and I thought he’d want to take it, but he knows that I need a bit of confidence right now, in this moment," Vinicius explained. "My teammates know I need some confidence now. Losing a World Cup is hard and difficult to accept, and the comeback is never easy."
No panic from Los Blancos
Despite the looming demotion against Villarreal and his admission of a confidence crisis, there is absolutely no internal panic regarding the winger's status at the Bernabeu. Mourinho continues to view the attacker as an indispensable pillar of his sporting project and has no intention of freezing him out on a long-term basis.
The Madrid coaching staff firmly believe that a prolonged spell on the sidelines would only damage the player's confidence further. Instead, they are treating this upcoming omission as a highly specific, brief reset. The club's immense attacking depth allows them to execute this luxury rotation without significantly sacrificing their offensive firepower.
- AFP
Building towards El Clasico
The overarching objective behind this temporary rest is to ensure the forward is firing on all cylinders for the season's crucial first El Clasico against Barcelona on October 25.
Following the Villarreal clash, the plan is for the Brazilian to immediately reclaim his spot in the starting line-up. Expected starts against Roma, Sevilla, and RB Leipzig will serve as essential stepping stones to properly rebuild his match fitness, repeated in-game actions, and attacking swagger before facing their fierce domestic rivals.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting