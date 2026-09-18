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imago-sport-1081362947.jpgSergio Ros
Alvino Hanafi

'Szczesny or Livakovic?' – Injury blow sparks dramatic Barcelona goalkeeper decision for Hansi Flick

Sevilla vs Barcelona
Sevilla
Barcelona
LaLiga
J. Garcia
D. Livakovic
W. Szczesny

Barcelona face a major selection dilemma in goal after Joan Garcia suffered right knee discomfort during their victory over Racing Santander. With the trip to Sevilla just 48 hours away, Hansi Flick must decide whether to hand Wojciech Szczesny the gloves or give Dominik Livakovic his debut.

  • Garcia suffers knee blow in rainy Camp Nou slip

    According to Marca, Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia underwent medical examinations on Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort in his right knee during Wednesday's victory over Racing Santander. The Catalan stopper picked up the issue when he slipped on the wet turf while retrieving a ball behind his goal in heavy rain.

    Although he finished the first half, the awkward movement forced him off at halftime as a precaution.

    Wojciech Szczesny came off the bench to replace him for the second half.

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  • imago-sport-1083409978.jpgSergio Ros

    Medical tests rule out major damage for stopper

    Initial scans at the training ground brought relief to Barcelona's medical staff by ruling out a severe injury. The club confirmed that the discomfort is in his right knee—not the left leg that required surgical intervention last season.

    However, his availability for Saturday's clash against Sevilla remains unconfirmed.

    "First-team player Joan Garcia is experiencing mild discomfort in his right knee. His availability will depend on the evolution of the injury," the official club statement read.

  • Flick faces goalkeeping dilemma at Sanchez Pizjuan

    With only 48 hours separating the tests from kick-off at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, manager Hansi Flick faces a delicate tactical choice. Known for refusing to rush players back ahead of international breaks, Flick is unlikely to take unnecessary risks with Garcia.

    The German coach must decide whether to rely on Szczesny once again or turn to summer arrival Dominik Livakovic.

    Croatia No. 1 Livakovic is still waiting to make his official debut in Blaugrana colours.

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  • imago-sport-1083409981.jpgSergio Ros

    Decision imminent as international break approaches

    Barcelona will conduct a final fitness assessment during their last training session before travelling to Andalusia. If Garcia is held back, he will have three full weeks to recover over the upcoming international break.

    Szczesny remains the current favourite to start following his mid-game introduction against Racing.

    Flick will clarify his starting goalkeeper during Friday's pre-match media appearance.

LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR