Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool how many transfers they need to ‘come straight into the team’ as £125m striker Alexander Isak fails to convince

With Liverpool navigating a transitional phase under Slot, the pressure is mounting for the hierarchy to deliver targeted quality rather than bulk signings. The struggles of established stars and injury problems have left the team vulnerable. Highlighting the specific areas needing attention, Carragher insisted that surgical reinforcements are strictly necessary to compete for major honours again, especially with Mohamed Salah set to depart Anfield at the end of the current season. "In terms of what Liverpool need to do next season, well obviously they need to replace [Mohamed] Salah," he continued. "I think for me, three players need to come straight into the team. You can't go on and buy five players into the team. Liverpool bought a lot of players last summer, so they are not going to buy a load this summer."