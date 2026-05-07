Carragher, a TV pundit for CBS Sports, watched the first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Paris (1–0) from the South Stand at Signal Iduna Park and, by his own account, drank "about eight beers in the Yellow Wall".
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Jamie Carragher has apologised to Luis Enrique after putting his foot in it during PSG's defeat to BVB, following Paris's win in Munich
The incident began when Carragher, visibly affected by alcohol, spontaneously interviewed Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho—who was not scheduled to speak—and the unplanned exchange drew criticism from BVB. Matters worsened when the pundit tried to question Spain coach Luis Enrique while still wearing a Dortmund scarf.
After PSG's 1-0 win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and their subsequent qualification for the Budapest final, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was the first to face questions from CBS. Carragher's fellow pundit Micah Richards joked, "I don't ask for much. But because Jamie has such a big mouth, Luis Enrique doesn't want to talk to us anymore. Can you put in a good word for us?"
- AFP
Jamie Carragher has congratulated Luis Enrique.
Al-Khelaifi kept his word and introduced "the best manager in the world". Once Enrique was ready for the interview, presenter Kate Scott opened with: "We're glad you're here, because we thought our friendship was over."
She then handed over to Carragher, who said: "Luis, I'd like to apologise for my behaviour during the semi-final in Dortmund. I was wearing the Dortmund scarf at the time. We all know what it's like when you've had a few drinks and get a bit carried away. I'm sorry about that. We love your team. It's been a pleasure watching them in the Champions League over the last two years. Congratulations on reaching the final again. Well done, sir."
Enrique accepted the apology with a smile and replied, "Thank you. There's no need to apologise."
PSG can defend their Champions League title
The Spaniard was predictably upbeat and generous in his praise. His side had shown maturity in the return leg at the Allianz Arena, advancing to the final via a 1-1 draw that followed the thrilling 5-4 first-leg win a week earlier.
Enrique described the contest as "a very intense match" and added, "Our defence was better than our attack. It's very positive to show this character against a team like Bayern. (…) I'm celebrating my birthday in two days and I'm so happy. We're through to the next round and are in the Champions League final. This is exactly the kind of gift we want to give our fans."
The Champions League final is scheduled for 30 May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, where PSG will face Premier League leaders Arsenal, with the chance to become only the second side after Real Madrid to defend the European crown.
PSG's record transfers:
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Neymar Forward FC Barcelona 2017 €222m Kylian Mbappé Attack AS Monaco 2018 €180 million Randal Kolo Muani Forward Eintracht Frankfurt 2023 €95 million Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Attack SSC Napoli 2025 Achraf Hakimi, €70m. Achraf Hakimi Defence Inter Milan 2021 €68 million Joao News Midfield Benfica 2024 €65.92m Goncalo Ramos Forward Benfica 2023 €65 million Edinson Cavani Forward SSC Napoli 2013 €64.5m Angel Di María Attack Manchester United 2015 €63 million Ilya Zabarnyi Defence AFC Bournemouth 2025 €63m