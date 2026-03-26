Italy, Tonali: "We saw the monsters... You're not scared, but these things can happen. It's the most important goal of my career, along with the one against Lazio-Milan"

The goal scored has been described as the most important of Tonali’s career: “It’s the most important goal of my career so far, along with the one I scored against Lazio when I was at Milan. I dedicate it to everyone because everyone deserves to go to the World Cup. But watch out: we haven’t achieved anything yet; there’s still a long way to go. Now we need to put this match behind us – and I say ‘unfortunately’ because tonight was great, but we need to recover and give 150% in the next one to get to the World Cup. We’ll have to leave the pitch having given it our all; the fans deserve to enjoy a World Cup, and we have that responsibility.”