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Emanuele Tramacere

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Italy: it’s not all about the World Cup play-offs! The Under-19s are aiming for a place at the European Championships: Liberali, Inacio and Reggiani, the opposition, and where to watch the three matches on TV and via streaming

Italy
Italy U19
M. Liberali
L. Reggiani
S. Inacio
Turkiye U19
Hungary U19
European Championship U19 Qualification
Italy U19 vs Hungary U19
Italy U19 vs Slovakia U19
Slovakia U19
Turkiye U19 vs Italy U19

The Elite Round of the Under-19 European Championship qualifiers kicks off on Wednesday 25 March

The Italian football world has come to a standstill and is eagerly awaiting the outcome of Gennaro Gattuso’s national team’s World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off. However, the Azzurri’s match is not the only important fixture on the schedule during this break, as Italy’s Under-19s will also take to the pitch from Wednesday 25 March at home in Catanzaro to play the three matches of the Elite Round of qualification for the upcoming Under-19 European Championships, which will be held from 28 June to 11 July 2026 in Wales.


Who will the team coached by Alberto Bollini face? Who are our star players? When and how can you follow the three scheduled matches? And what are the rules? Here is the guide to this mini-qualifying tournament



  • THE SQUAD

    Here is the squad list, packed with top-class players who play both in our domestic leagues and abroad (no fewer than five)


    Goalkeepers: Massimo Pessina (Bologna), Tommaso Vannucchi (Cosenza);

    Defenders: Matteo Cocchi (Inter), Javison Osarumwense Idele (Atalanta), Marco Leandri (Atalanta), Federico Nardin (Roma), Andrea Natali (AZ Alkmaar), Luca Reggiani (Borussia Dortmund), Francesco Verde (Juventus);

    Midfielders: Federico Coletta (Benfica), Christian Comotto (Spezia), Mattia Liberali (Catanzaro), Matteo Mantini (Grasshopper), Emanuele Sala (Milan), Federico Steffanoni (Atalanta);

    Forwards: Filippo Galvagno (Cesena), Jamal Iddrissou (Inter), Samuele Inacio (Borussia Dortmund), Mattia Marello (Inter), Mattia Mosconi (Inter)

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  • LIBERALI, INACIO AND REGGIANI ARE THE STARS

    The standout players in this squad – the ones everyone is talking about and on whom Bollini will be relying for flair and creativity – are undoubtedly Mattia Liberali and Samuele Inacio. The former is a playmaker born in 2007 who came through the Milan youth system and has burst onto the scene this year at Catanzaro. The latter came through the Atalanta youth ranks but has now moved to Borussia Dortmund in Germany, where he has already made his first-team debut.


    Also making his debut with a goal for the German side is former Sassuolo defender Luca Reggiani, but the squad also includes former Roma and former Milan player Federico Coletta (now at Benfica, who knocked Inter’s Under-19s out of the Youth League) and Christian Comotto (who is shining at Spezia).

  • THE OPPONENTS

    Italy's Under-19 team have been drawn in Group 6 of the qualifiers as one of the top seeds, but they face a far from straightforward group comprising Turkey, Slovakia and Hungary.

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  • WHERE IS IT PLAYED?

    Liberali will play these three matches "at home", as the entire Group 6 fixture list will be hosted in Italy, specifically in Calabria, in the stadiums of Cosenza and Catanzaro

    - ‘Real Cosenza’ Sports Centre in Cosenza

    - ‘Nicola Ceravolo’ Stadium, Catanzaro

    - ‘San Vito-Gigi Marulla’ Stadium, Cosenza


    Italy will face Hungary in their opening match and Turkey in their final match at the Ceravolo Stadium in Catanzaro, whilst they will play their second group match against Slovakia at the ‘Marulla’ Stadium in Cosenza.

  • THE COMPETITION SCHEDULE AND RULES

    Matchday 1 (Wednesday 25 March)
    12:00: Slovakia v Turkey (Real Cosenza Sports Centre, Cosenza)
    17:00: Italy v Hungary (Nicola Ceravolo Stadium, Catanzaro)

    Matchday 2 (Saturday 28 March)
    12:00: Turkey v Hungary (Real Cosenza Sports Centre, Cosenza)
    17:00: Italy v Slovakia (San Vito-Gigi Marulla Stadium, Cosenza)

    Matchday 3 (Tuesday 31 March)
    3.00 pm: Turkey v ITALY (‘Nicola Ceravolo’ Stadium, Catanzaro)
    3.00 pm: Hungary v Slovakia (‘Real Cosenza’ Sports Centre, Cosenza)


    Only the seven group winners will qualify for the final phase and will be joined by Wales, the host nation for the tournament’s Final 8. Italy will therefore only qualify for the final phase by winning their group. In the event of a tie on points between two or more teams, the head-to-head record will be the deciding factor, with the result of the match between the teams in question taking precedence; if still level, goal difference will be the next criterion, followed by the number of goals scored.

  • WHERE TO WATCH THE RACES ON TV AND VIA STREAMING

    All three of Italy’s Under-19 matches will be broadcast on Vivo Azzurro TV, which will stream the games and be accessible via Smart TVs, smartphones and tablets.