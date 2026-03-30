Can Italy end World Cup exile? Gennaro Gattuso's revitalised Azzurri looking to banish their demons against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Gattuso clearly isn't all drive and determination, though. He made some very shrewd decisions before and during the game against the Northern Irish.

Even the choice of venue was inspired, with Gattuso playing a pivotal role in the decision to stage the semi-final at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo - rather than the much larger Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at San Siro - because he rightly believed that the crowd wouldn't be as quick to turn on his team.

"If there had been 70,000 in the stands, trust me, a good 30 percent would've started jeering at half-time," the former AC Milan man said, alluding to the fact that the game was still scoreless at the break. "So, we did well to pick Bergamo, because the fans helped us and they were fundamental in not putting more pressure on my players."

Gattuso also deserved credit for remaining as composed as the crowd. The first half was, as he conceded himself, "a struggle" - not least because of the importance of the occasion. Kean openly admitted afterwards that he felt the weight of the World Cup on his shoulders until he sealed victory with the second goal of the evening, while Tonali acknowledged that there had been a lot of tension within the team before he broke the deadlock in the 56th minute.

"There was some nervousness at the start of the second half," the Newcastle ace told RAI Sport, "but after taking the lead, we really started to feel free of pressure with our mentality."

Again, Gattuso had been key in that regard, reminding his troops during the interval that there was no need for frustration. "You didn't think it was going to be easy, did you?" he asked during his half-time team talk. Gattuso had also made an important tactical tweak by telling Locatelli to move forward rather than continuing to sit so deep.

"I had the feeling on the pitch that I could help the team more from there," the Juventus midfielder explained on RAI, "but the coach told me to get into a more advanced role, and we did better in the second half."