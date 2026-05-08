When asked directly whether Saturday's 6.30 pm kick-off was about "sending a message ahead of the cup final", Kompany replied: "For Bayern, there's always a lot at stake. We once drew in Düren in a friendly and the papers were full of it all week." After a ripple of laughter, the Belgian clarified: "It always feels like there's a lot at stake."

That friendly against Düren, played on 28 July 2024, ended 1-1. It was Kompany's second game in charge after his move from Burnley, and the Reds trailed at the break. Nestory Irankunda, later sold to Watford, netted the equaliser after half-time to secure a 1-1 finish.

Sporting director Christoph Freund admitted, "We didn't play well and could tell we were tired. We'd imagined it would be a bit different. The pitch conditions made it tough. In the end, it was a training session, but of course we want to play better football and enjoy it. We struggled with that today."

The game also saw new signing Hiroki Ito break a metatarsal after around 20 minutes, sidelining him for several months.