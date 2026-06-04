It took him just six minutes! Coach explains the surprise World Cup call-up of a Bundesliga unlucky player

The 74-year-old, the oldest ever Czech national team manager, explained: "Even before nominating him, I watched his six-minute cameo – including injury time – in the 1–0 win over Bremen in May. He shaped four key moments and handled each perfectly, which surprised me. Physically, he looked outstanding, and a German club would never pick an unfit player."

Hlozek promptly repaid that faith in last Sunday's 2-0 friendly win over Kosovo, setting up Tomas Ladra's 12th-minute opener and then netting his first international goal in almost a year with a clinical finish in the 32nd minute.