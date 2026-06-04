When asked whether selecting the 23-year-old striker was a risk, national team coach Miroslav Koubek told *kicker*: "No, because we know him; we know what sort of player he is and how he can help us."
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It took him just six minutes! Coach explains the surprise World Cup call-up of a Bundesliga unlucky player
The 74-year-old, the oldest ever Czech national team manager, explained: "Even before nominating him, I watched his six-minute cameo – including injury time – in the 1–0 win over Bremen in May. He shaped four key moments and handled each perfectly, which surprised me. Physically, he looked outstanding, and a German club would never pick an unfit player."
Hlozek promptly repaid that faith in last Sunday's 2-0 friendly win over Kosovo, setting up Tomas Ladra's 12th-minute opener and then netting his first international goal in almost a year with a clinical finish in the 32nd minute.
Hlozek is Hoffenheim's record signing.
Hlozek, still Hoffenheim's record signing at €18 million, has been hampered by a series of injuries. Last season he made only five substitute appearances. In late April he also logged 31 minutes in the 3. Liga for the club's reserve side.
"He put in a good performance and was involved in both goals, but that's not the decisive factor. He's exactly the type of player we need," said Koubek. "He's proven that he can be an asset. Perhaps not for the full match, but certainly for a significant part of it. We're happy with him, which is why he's coming with us."
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Hlozek has joined TSG from Leverkusen.
Hlozek, signed by Kraichgau from Leverkusen in 2024, has made 42 international appearances for the Czech Republic, scoring five goals. For TSG, he has featured in 42 competitive matches, netting eleven goals and providing three assists.
"It will be a while yet before he is 100 per cent fit. He will get some playing time in the final friendly this Thursday in New Jersey against Guatemala, which will also help. We also have a few training sessions lined up in Dallas," said Koubek.