Torres struck his 15th goal in Saturday evening's away fixture at Osasuna, while the injured Lamine Yamal has already netted 16 times for Barça in La Liga.

Across all competitions, Torres has now scored 20 goals and provided two assists in 46 appearances, comfortably surpassing last term's personal best of 19 goals, while the injured Yamal has 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 outings.