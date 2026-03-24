There is a buzz of excitement along the Strasbourg-London axis. At what is undoubtedly the French club’s most successful period – thanks to its BlueCo ownership, which is the same as Chelsea’s – the pride of the Strasbourg supporters, one of the favourites to win this year’s Conference League, is taking centre stage. It all stems from theBlues’ decisionto abruptly poach the manager of their satellite team, Liam Rosenior, following Enzo Maresca’s departure – a move that has infuriated many fans, who are far from thrilled at the realisation that they are little more than a feeder club for the parent company. But this relationship could soon be extended to a third club – and not just any club.
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Is River Plate heading to Chelsea’s ranks? Kendry Paez leads the way in a three-way deal involving Strasbourg. And French fans are set to protest in London
ATTACK ON RIVER PLATE
The transfer of Ecuadorian rising star Kendry Paez – who is, of course, owned by Chelsea – from Strasbourg to River Plate for the 2026 season in Argentina (in South America, leagues run on the calendar year) looks set to act as a bridgehead for a deal between the Blues and the Millonarios: the clubs under Todd Boehly’s ownership will exchange their best young players, creating two fast-track routes to London.
In this way, from Buenos Aires they will be able to inform Chelsea of offers for the best available talents, and the Blues will be able to match them and secure the best reinforcements. Or, ‘park’ them at Strasbourg if the leap to a big club seems too big at first. Those who need more playing time, however, as was the case in the recent past with Andrey Santos, Anselmino and Barco, to name but a few, could go out on loan to the Monumental as well as to France. The problem? The fans.
THE PROTEST IS GAINING MOMENTUM
Reports from Argentina suggest that River’s supporters are ready to fight tooth and nail. Indeed, the country’s most illustrious club is set to become a subsidiary of an English club after everything that happened with the Falkland/Malvinas Islands in the last century... And in France, they are no different: a protest march to Chelsea’s headquarters by Strasbourg fans has already been announced for 18 April, ahead of the match against Manchester United. Some Blues fans have also joined in. A resounding ‘no’ to joint ownership: will it be enough?