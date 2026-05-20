In his view, "picking Neuer could split the squad": "I'm sure there are plenty of players outside Bayern who back Baumann. We can't risk more unrest," the 52-year-old TV pundit stated.

Nagelsmann had repeatedly backed Baumann in recent months, insisting the TSG Hoffenheim shot-stopper would travel to the World Cup as Germany's number one. However, after Neuer delivered a standout performance in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, speculation about a potential return for the goalkeeping icon—who had retired after the home European Championship—has grown.

However, Sport Bild reports that the risk of a split is low. The paper claims that not only key Bayern players have lobbied Nagelsmann to welcome the 40-year-old back, but also several senior international stars who do not play for the record champions.