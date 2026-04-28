According to The Athletic, José Mourinho is indeed Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez’s preferred choice to return to the club’s managerial post next summer, 13 years on.
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Is José Mourinho set for a spectacular return? A major managerial shake-up appears to be on the cards at Real Madrid
Despite some internal opposition to Perez’s candidacy, the 63-year-old Portuguese coach is now the clear favourite to succeed Alvaro Arbeloa, who is expected to depart. Record recently reported that Perez is arranging a meeting with Mourinho.
Mourinho is under contract with Benfica until 2025, yet he has recently left his future beyond this season open. When asked if he would still be in charge of the Portuguese record champions in the 2026/27 campaign, he replied: “I can’t say. How can I confirm something like that? It doesn’t just depend on me.”
He added, “A manager is part of a club’s structure, just like any other staff member or a journalist in an editorial office. You’re a journalist at A Bola. Can you guarantee you’ll still be there in ten years’ time? Maybe you want to, but you can’t.” His conclusion was blunt: “Of course I can’t guarantee anything.”
According to The Athletic, Mourinho’s contract includes a €3 million release clause that runs until 2027—a fee well within Real’s reach.
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Real Madrid: Klopp and Deschamps turn them down
Mourinho, who managed Real from 2010 to 2013 and won the Spanish league title in 2012 with a record points tally, is not the only candidate for the managerial role, even though Arbeloa’s departure has yet to be officially confirmed.
Real have already been rebuffed by Jürgen Klopp and outgoing France coach Didier Deschamps, and more recently the club have been linked with Argentina’s World Cup-winning boss Lionel Scaloni and VfB Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeneß.
Real are on course for a trophy-less season, the inevitable result of a turbulent campaign in which Xabi Alonso, after just a few months, struggled to handle the star-studded squad built around Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé. After Alonso’s departure, Castilla coach Arbeloa briefly took charge at the Bernabéu.
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Alvaro Arbeloa suffers a spectacular failure at Real Madrid
Real Madrid suffered a shock Copa del Rey exit, losing 4–3 on aggregate to second-tier Albacete in the last 16. In LaLiga, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been inconsistent, allowing Barcelona to open up an 11-point lead with five rounds left. In the Champions League quarter-finals, their campaign ended after two thrilling encounters with Bayern Munich.
Meanwhile, José Mourinho appears set to finish the campaign trophy-less at Benfica, even though the Eagles remain unbeaten in the league. Nevertheless, they trail FC Porto by six points. Porto also ended Benfica’s cup run in the quarter-finals, while Mourinho’s side was eliminated in the Champions League play-offs by none other than Real Madrid.