The 26-year-old Portuguese winger suffered an inflammation of his right heel during the match against OL and will therefore “remain under treatment in the coming days”. The capital club has yet to specify how long he will be sidelined, with further assessments scheduled only “towards the end of the week”.
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Is he fit for the Champions League clash with FC Bayern Munich? PSG has revealed the diagnosis for its injured star
As a result, Vitinha will definitely miss PSG’s next two Ligue 1 fixtures: home to FC Nantes on Wednesday (7pm) and away to SCO Angers on Saturday (7pm). After that, the French champions face FC Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on 28 April.
The midfielder landed awkwardly on his right foot after an aerial challenge during Sunday’s match against Lyon and was unable to continue.
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Bayern will be without Serge Gnabry for the match against PSG
In the 39th minute, manager Luis Enrique finally replaced him with Warren Zaire-Emery. The 26-year-old initially disappeared down the tunnel, then reappeared limping towards the bench without his boot, clearly unable to bear weight on his foot.
Bayern will certainly be without Serge Gnabry for the clash with PSG. The attacking midfielder suffered a torn adductor muscle during training ahead of the match against VfB Stuttgart (4-2). He will definitely miss the rest of the season, and his World Cup participation is also in jeopardy.