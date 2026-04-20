Is he fit for the Champions League clash with FC Bayern Munich? PSG has revealed the diagnosis for its injured star

As a result, Vitinha will definitely miss PSG’s next two Ligue 1 fixtures: home to FC Nantes on Wednesday (7pm) and away to SCO Angers on Saturday (7pm). After that, the French champions face FC Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on 28 April.

The midfielder landed awkwardly on his right foot after an aerial challenge during Sunday’s match against Lyon and was unable to continue.