"No, no," Saibari told Ziggo Sport when asked whether the unusual exchange had discussed a move to Munich. "He congratulated me on my performance—or rather, our team. He said we should keep it up," the 25-year-old added. Kompany also denied the suggestion.

Nevertheless, the 40-year-old had praise for the versatile attacker, who can play on the wings or in the centre: "Yes, he is undoubtedly on the right track. He has power, can create chances and is a threat in front of goal. Today he also did a lot of defending for his team."

Saibari, who had also netted the equaliser, and Kompany share a close bond rooted in the coach's heritage: although the winger was born in Terrassa, Spain, to Moroccan parents, he was partly raised in Belgium and trained at Kompany's former youth club, RSC Anderlecht. "Saibari is Moroccan, but also Belgian. At PSV there are always lads who were trained here (in Belgium; editor's note) and are doing well," said the FCB manager.