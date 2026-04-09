Controversy raged on as Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney accused the referee of favouring Al Nassr after the match.

Tony said: “The referee asked us to forget about the league and focus on the AFC Champions League. Is that reasonable? I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

Yasser added that the match had been “stolen” from Al-Ahly and that the referee had instructed them to forget about the league.

He added that decisions which had been given consistently throughout the season suddenly vanished at a crucial stage, favouring the opposition.

He added that he hoped the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Referees’ Committee would review the recordings of their conversations to verify his claims.

Al-Ahli’s German coach, Matthias Jaissle, echoed these claims, stating that the referee had indeed urged the players to forget about the league and focus on the Asian Champions League instead. His remarks further fueled the controversy surrounding the match.