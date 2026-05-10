World champion Sami Khedira, appearing as a TV pundit on DAZN, couldn't resist taking a dig at Yamal and his outfit on Sunday evening at Camp Nou.
Translated by
"In the footsteps of Lennart Karl": Sami Khedira takes a dig at Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal during El Clásico
After Ferran Torres put Barcelona 2-0 ahead in the 18th minute, the cameras cut to Lamine Yamal, sidelined with an injury but still cheering from the stands. "Lamine Yamal's loving it. His outfit's right up there with Lennart Karl's," noted former Real Madrid star Khedira dryly.
Yamal was sporting a pink hoodie and had a bold bag slung over his shoulder. Khedira's reference to Karl stemmed from the Bayern Munich youngster's own recent fashion statement. When the Bayern star sat out the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in mid-April, he watched from the stands and later joined the pitch celebrations dressed head-to-toe in pink—an ensemble that drew even more attention than Yamal's Clásico look. Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeneß subsequently criticised Karl's choice of clothing.
- AFP
Barcelona remain on course for the title even without Lamine Yamal
Yamal suffered a bizarre muscle injury in April and has been sidelined ever since. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder will miss Barça's remaining league fixtures this season, though his participation in this summer's World Cup is not thought to be in jeopardy.
Even without him, Barcelona are edging closer to a second consecutive LaLiga crown. Victory over their arch-rivals from Madrid on Sunday would mathematically secure the title. Before his injury, Yamal had contributed 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this season.
Lamine Yamal: His stats for FC Barcelona
Games
151 goals
Goals
49 assists
Assists: 52
52