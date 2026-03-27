Ciro Immobile spoke to Sky Calcio Unplugged. The former Bologna striker, now at Paris FC, talked about his new venture and shared many anecdotes from his past. Here is what he had to say.
Translated by
Immobile: “Inzaghi is the best manager I’ve ever had; in one respect, he’s better than anyone else. If I’d been fit, I’d have been in this Italy squad.”
LAZIO
"After eight years and so many titles, I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way. The team always needs the fans; when they’re in the stadium, it’s a real spectacle and they give you that extra boost, so I hope they’ll get back behind the team as soon as possible. As for me, I would have liked to finish my career at Lazio so I could say a proper goodbye to the fans."
NATIONAL
"I’d pick Pio – I’ve got a soft spot for him – and Moise, because scoring a goal gives you confidence and consistency is key. The dressing room? Knowing Gigio, Barella and Bastoni, they’ve shaken off the pressure of the first match; their minds are clearer and they know they have just as much of a chance of making it to the World Cup as Bosnia do. If the lads don’t feel the pressure too much, there’s no contest; I’ve seen the team play. The weight of the national team shirt, however, needs to be shaken off. A leader? I’m backing the Inter players, Gigio in particular, given that experience counts for a lot. A Ciro Immobile in different circumstances would have been a good fit. At the start of the year, Gattuso came to Bologna and told me I had the same chance of being called up.”
IN PARIS
"I really needed this goal; I’ve managed to score in every league I’ve played in, and I’ve finally scored this year, which has been a tough one following my injury in Rome. It’s been an important experience at a club that’s still quite young. When I arrived, they were expecting someone arrogant, but despite my track record, they’ve been impressed by my dedication in training. Differences with Serie A? I read a statistic on the speed of passing and Italy lags behind other leagues. Before, there were far more chances and a lot depends on the strikers. My style of play has led to incredible results; you can’t expect, for example, that I’ll play in the same way as Pio. I grew up idolising Inzaghi, Vieri, Gilardino – all players who, when they didn’t score, would tear their hair out in frustration. Now the role of the centre-forward is changing. I’ve always believed what my father used to say: that whoever scores is always right.”
PESCARA
"When Insigne moved to Pescara, I met Verratti, but Pescara never actually contacted me about signing me. Would I have gone if I hadn’t signed for Paris FC? It’s the perfect place to start a coaching career. When I retire, I won’t be leaving football; I’d like to stay involved and do my bit to achieve something special. I’d love to coach. Best manager I’ve had? Inzaghi – I won a lot with him. I’d like to steal his ability to manage the squad. He’s better at that than anyone else, and I believe it’s truly the key to this job; having been around a lot, I’ve found that to be the case.”