Bayern Munich’s honorary president, Uli Hoeneß, has sung the praises of FCB star striker Harry Kane – and, whilst he was at it, took the opportunity to take another dig at English champions Liverpool FC.
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"If Isak is worth 150 million, Harry is worth 250 million": Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß has another dig at Liverpool FC
In an interview with *kicker*, the Bayern boss quipped: "Liverpool’s Alexander Isak cost €150 million. If he’s worth €150 million, then Harry’s worth €250 million."
The Reds signed Isak last summer for a transfer fee of €145 million from Premier League rivals Newcastle United. However, the Swede has failed to live up to the high expectations. He has been frequently injured and has scored just three goals in 16 competitive matches so far. Isak is currently sidelined with a broken fibula.
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Uli Hoeneß repeatedly mocks Liverpool FC
This isn’t the first time Hoeneß has poked fun at English champions Liverpool and their lavish spending spree last summer, which saw them spend just under 500 million euros. Speaking last week at the 'data:unplugged' AI festival in Münster, he commented on the Reds’ alleged interest in Bayern star Michael Olise, saying: “Liverpool have already spent 500 million euros this year and are having a very poor season. We won’t be helping them to play better next year.”
At the end of November, he had quipped that Liverpool now had only “superstars” and “chiefs” and no “workers” left. Referring to Florian Wirtz, who had turned down Hoeneß and Bayern for a move to Anfield Road, he remarked mockingly: “I’ve said it before: they’ll soon need five balls to play with, because the stars all want it for themselves. Poor Florian Wirtz, he just can’t get the ball because Salah and Szoboszlai and all the others only want to play for themselves.”
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Hoeneß hopes Kane will extend his contract: "He feels so at home"
The long-serving FCB manager is all the more pleased with his club’s current style of play in general, and Harry Kane’s in particular: “He’s developed this running aspect under Vincent Kompany. He’s back in his own box for every set-piece. And the passes! He plays 70-metre passes to Olise from a standing start – it’s incredible.”
Talks regarding the striker’s future beyond the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2027 are still pending, yet Bayern remain relaxed. After all, Kane “has not exercised his release clause, which means he is definitely under contract here until the summer of 2027,” Hoeneß noted with satisfaction.
Kane’s contract contained a release clause that would have allowed the star striker to leave FCB in the summer of 2026 for a transfer fee of probably 60 to 70 million euros – but he would have had to activate it by February at the latest, which Kane did not do.
"What I hear and sense," Hoeneß now said, "is that he and his family feel extremely at home here." Yet the honorary president immediately followed this with a warning: "But you never know if a Saudi comes along and puts big money on the table … But he feels so at home!"
The feel-good factor is an important condition for family man Kane, which is why he has repeatedly emphasised in the past that he is positive about extending his contract in Munich.
If Hoeneß is to be believed, there is unlikely to be any change in Kane’s performances in the near future, as the superstar could “play at this level for at least another three or four years” because “he is a perfect professional who looks after his body. He is always at rehab, with the physios.”
FC Bayern's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Harry Kane Forward Tottenham Hotspur 2023 €95 million Lucas Hernandez Defence Atlético Madrid 2019 €80 million Luis Diaz Attack Liverpool FC 2025 €70 million Matthijs de Ligt Defence Juventus 2022 €67 million Michael Olise Attack Crystal Palace 2024 €53 million