In the ongoing debate about Nagelsmann’s decision to label Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav as a “super-sub”, Hamann delivered a blunt assessment on Sky’s ‘Triple – Der Hagedorn-Fußballtalk’: “At a World Cup, the trick is keeping every player content and preserving team unity. Splitting the squad into groups is, in my view, counterproductive, because if you’re in group three, you’ll only get to play if two, three or four players ahead of you get injured. That means, no matter what you do—take Deniz Undav as an example—you’re a substitute at best.”
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"I wouldn't have brought in Julian Nagelsmann back then": Former international slams the national team manager
Undav is the Bundesliga’s leading German goalscorer this season, yet Nagelsmann has repeatedly stated during the recent international break that he has no plans to pick the 29-year-old in his World Cup starting XI. The coach even suggested that further late-season goals would be unlikely to change that decision.
“We do have a performance-based system, don’t we?” Hamann wondered. “I don’t understand why you’d commit to something three months in advance. I’ve never experienced anything like this, not even in other countries. You’re taking away the option of rotating the squad.”
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Hamann: Four European teams are stronger than Germany
Two years ago, at the European Championship on home soil, Nagelsmann could lean on experienced stars such as Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan, who “took some of the pressure off him”. The current squad lacks players of that calibre.
Hamann is gloomy, ranking at least four European sides—England, France, Portugal and Spain—above the DFB team. He also notes that Julian Nagelsmann has already told roughly a third of his squad that they will not play. Imagine the motivation of the players who are told they won’t feature. They might think, ‘We probably won’t win the World Cup, so going home early isn’t the worst thing.’
Former team-mate Oliver Kahn (56) agrees, warning that Nagelsmann’s approach makes it “difficult to get the players on your side like that”. The 2002 World Cup runner-up added: “Julian doesn’t focus so much on mentality; he focuses very strongly on the system, on a clear division of roles. That’s not a merit-based approach either. With him, the right players play, not the best players. That’s his approach. I’m not a big fan of tearing everything down to the ground beforehand. A World Cup isn’t decided so much by the system, but by mentality and a certain spirit within the team.”
Hamann on Nagelsmann: "Perhaps he should start going to the stadium more often."
Hamann believes Nagelsmann should attend more matches in person to gauge players’ form and show respect. “He wasn’t in Madrid on Tuesday for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, and he wasn’t in Paris on Wednesday for Liverpool vs. PSG,” Hamann pointed out. He has also yet to watch Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter Milan) or Kevin Schade (Brentford) in person. “On TV you only see 20 metres of the pitch,” Hamann insists. “There are no shortcuts to success; you have to be thorough. Who wasn’t at the Club World Cup last summer? Our national-team coach.”
His conclusion is blunt: “I wouldn’t have appointed Julian Nagelsmann in the first place.”
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Julian Nagelsmann's record as Germany manager
Games 31 wins Wins 19 draws Draws 6 Defeats 6 Goal difference 70:33 Points per game 2.03