'I would have headbutted him!' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic accuses Spain players of failing to stand up to 'unprofessional' Leandro Paredes in ugly post-World Cup final scenes

Beyond his frank analysis of the scuffle in New Jersey, Ibrahimovic surprised viewers by announcing his retirement from punditry duties. Following his headline role in the Fox Sports studio throughout the tournament alongside fellow pundits Thierry Henry and Alexi Lalas, the former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain frontman stated: "I have talked a lot during the past month and a half, but these will be my last words.

"Alexi [Lalas], Thierry, Rebecca [Lowe], thank you. It has been my pleasure to share this studio with you. I also thank Fox, the United States and everyone who watched. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. This is my last visit to the studio. For me, this was the first and last time."