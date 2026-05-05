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'I won't show up!' - Maurizio Sarri calls for resignations as Lazio coach threatens to boycott derby clash against Roma
Fuming over the schedule
The Lazio manager expressed his fury following a narrow victory over Cremonese, directing his anger at the Lega Serie A's decision to schedule the clash against Roma on Sunday, May 17, at 12:30. Sarri argued that such timing, combined with the expected May heat, represents a total lack of understanding of the fixture's importance. He believes the organisers have shown incompetence by failing to align the schedules of major clubs effectively during the season's climax.
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Defending the city's pride
The former Chelsea boss framed the decision as a lack of respect for the historic weight of the Rome derby compared to the treatment afforded to Milanese clubs. Sarri told DAZN Italia: "At the start of the season, we played the derby in 37 degree heat, now they are making us play in May at midday. It is an insult to the city of Rome, to two big clubs, and to the fans, so someone has to pay for that.
"I hope they won’t make us play at that time, and someone should resign just for proposing it. I can tell you now, if they do, I won’t show up for press interviews in protest. Ask the Lega Serie A why they didn’t make Inter and Milan play at that time."
Uncertainty over future
Beyond the scheduling row, the coach has cast significant doubt on whether he will remain at the club beyond the current campaign. When asked outright if he would stay for the next term, Sarri remained non-committal, shifting focus to the four remaining matches of the season.
He noted: “There are another four games to go, one of which is extremely important. Our minds are only on those. After that, we will sit down and talk with the club, then we’ll see if we can respect this contract to the end.”
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A demanding finale
Lazio currently sit eighth in Serie A with 51 points and are now mathematically out of contention for a Champions League qualification spot. Despite this, the Biancocelesti face a high-stakes finale, hosting new Serie A champions Inter this Saturday before meeting them again in the Coppa Italia final the following week. Their campaign continues with the contentious Roma derby, before concluding the season at home to Pisa on May 24.