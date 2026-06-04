He congratulated the Munich club on their decision to appoint the long-serving City defender as Thomas Tuchel's successor in 2024: "You have to credit the Bayern management for signing him despite Burnley's relegation; they recognised something in him that aligns with the club's identity. That was a wise decision."

He added: "At first, many doubted he was the right man, but he's doing an outstanding job. Put someone like him in the right environment, with people who understand him, and you get the FC Bayern of today."

Kompany and the Reds have enjoyed a successful season, winning the Bundesliga and DFB Cup double. In the Champions League they reached the semi-finals, losing to eventual champions PSG after a dramatic first leg.

Kompany received widespread praise for his work, and for Henry that comes as no surprise: "I worked with him when I was assistant manager of Belgium. You could already see then how intelligent he is. He speaks many languages and is very clear about what he wants. He doesn't hesitate, and when he says something, he means it. He is a strong leader and has proven that he can deliver when given the right players."