"I hadn't realised that at all": An emotional Frank Lampard reflects on promotion to the Premier League with Coventry City

Life isn’t easy in Coventry, a sometimes gloomy industrial city that suffered heavily from German air raids during World War II and, more recently, from economic decline. The city’s pride also collapsed: Coventry City, a top-flight club for many years, FA Cup winners in 1987, and a founding member of the Premier League in 1992.

Relegation from the top flight in 2012 triggered a slide that took the club all the way down to League Two by 2017. Climbing back to the Premier League within eight years is a rare feat in modern, cut-throat football. Yet it is no miracle; plenty of money is involved in Coventry too.

City’s revival is closely tied to owner Doug King, who took sole control in 2023 and stabilised the club after years of turbulence under Sisu Capital—though not before enduring criticism for personnel moves, including the exit of two-time promotion-winning manager Mark Robins.