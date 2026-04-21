'I don't want to stay angry at him' - Endrick opens up on Paulo Fonseca relationship after Lyon manager's public criticism

Endrick reminded the world of his immense potential on Sunday night, spearheading Lyon's 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old, currently on loan from Real Madrid, needed only six minutes to silence the Parc des Princes, rifling home a first-time finish to set the tone for a vital win in the race for Champions League qualification.

The goal was his fourth in Ligue 1 this season and provided a timely response to critics who had scrutinised his recent dip in form. However, the post-match discussion quickly turned to his relationship with manager Fonseca, who has been vocal in demanding more from the Brazilian starlet in recent weeks.