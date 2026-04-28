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Inside Brazil's Main Training Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Daniel Buse

Translated by

“I don’t want to put any pressure on the lad,” Jürgen Klopp says, expressing his hope for a “fantastic World Cup” from a Germany international

World Cup
Germany
F. Wirtz
J. Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has expressed his hope that Florian Wirtz will excel for Germany at the upcoming World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

"I hope Flo Wirtz has a fantastic World Cup. I think he has everything it takes to be an outstanding player,” Klopp told the BBC. Klopp had stepped down as Liverpool manager in the summer of 2024; a year later, the Reds paid Leverkusen €125 million for Wirtz. In his first season at Anfield, the playmaker has yet to justify that hefty transfer fee. 

  • "I don't want to put any pressure on the lad. I genuinely believe he has already shown how good he can be in a difficult season," said Klopp. Reigning English champions Liverpool, now managed by Arne Slot, currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League. Fifteen points adrift of leaders Arsenal with only four matches left, the club can no longer defend their title. 

    In the Champions League, the Reds were eliminated in the quarter-finals, suffering two 0-2 defeats to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. 

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  • Switzerland v Germany - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Florian Wirtz recently shone in the friendly match in Switzerland.

    "I hope all my former players have a great World Cup," said Klopp, speaking in general terms, who will be covering the tournament as a pundit. 

    Wirtz made his senior Germany debut in September 2021 and has since featured in 39 international matches, scoring ten goals. In March he excelled during Germany’s 4-3 friendly win in Switzerland, scoring twice and providing two assists. The 22-year-old has thereby secured his place in the 26-man World Cup squad that national coach Julian Nagelsmann will unveil in May.

  • Germany's group matches at the World Cup:

    14 June, 7 pmGermany vs. Curaçao
    20 June, 10 pmGermany vs Ivory Coast
    25 June, 10 pmEcuador vs. Germany

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