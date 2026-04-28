"I don't want to put any pressure on the lad. I genuinely believe he has already shown how good he can be in a difficult season," said Klopp. Reigning English champions Liverpool, now managed by Arne Slot, currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League. Fifteen points adrift of leaders Arsenal with only four matches left, the club can no longer defend their title.

In the Champions League, the Reds were eliminated in the quarter-finals, suffering two 0-2 defeats to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.