'I don't want to hear nothing' - Mauricio Pochettino defends policy to not call players on roster decisions

The manager also pointed out that he knows the feeling of missing out on squads for major tournaments. He was omitted from Argentina's roster twice, in 1994 and 1998.

“I was a player. When I didn’t make the roster, I didn’t want the coach to call me. If I ask 'why am I not in the roster?' what are they going to say? They are going to lie... If I call, it’s about myself. Come on, that is bullshit." he said.

The Argentine admitted he felt the same as a manager, highlighting his sacking from Tottenham in 2019.

"I was sacked at different times. One of them was at Tottenham. When you made the decision, there is nothing to say. I don't want to hear nothing. If I understand the player, they didn't make the roster, they don't want to hear me to say, "Oh, I apologize," Pochettino said.