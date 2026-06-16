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'I don't want to go against the manager' - Bukayo Saka admits taking fitness 'gamble' ahead of England's World Cup opener vs Croatia
Saka manages lingering injury
The Arsenal winger has been plagued by an Achilles problem picked up during March's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, which forced him to miss seven domestic fixtures. Since that setback, Saka has managed to complete a full 90 minutes just once, most recently being substituted early during the Champions League final. While he featured off the bench in a recent 3-0 friendly win over Costa Rica, England boss Tuchel has publicly warned that the forward's physical condition is being monitored with extreme caution.
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Winger declares full readiness
The attacker addressed his manager's concerns regarding his capability to last an entire match, acknowledging the inherent risks of playing through the pain barrier on the grandest international stage.
Saka stated: "I don’t want to say anything that goes against the manager. But what I would say between Mikel [Arteta] and Arsenal’s medical team and England’s medical team, since March they have managed me amazingly and helped me get back on the pitch and do what I can for the team. I am feeling better than I have felt for the last few months. I am ready to go.
"As players it’s the biggest gamble, especially if you’re not feeling your sharpest. You have the choice whether you don’t play or you put yourself out there knowing people are going to judge you the same. At the end of the day people don’t really care how you’re feeling, they expect you to deliver, they expect you to perform. I’m happy to take the gamble. It paid off, I’d say. I’m going to continue doing that. But I am feeling a lot better than I did in March and I’m ready to go."
Title success brings belief
Saka is one of several Arsenal stars who arrived late to camp following their Champions League commitments and a historic Premier League title triumph. The winger believes this domestic success will heavily translate into international belief, even as Noni Madueke prepares to deputise on the right flank if required. Saka added: "Knowing what it takes to win is important, and we have that feeling now. It gives you more belief."
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Tuchel faces selection dilemma
Tuchel faces a major tactical headache as England prepare to launch their World Cup Group L campaign against Croatia in Dallas. The Three Lions must safely manage Saka's fragile condition before tackling subsequent pool fixtures against Ghana in Boston and Panama in New York-New Jersey. Ensuring squad longevity throughout this relentless schedule will be absolutely crucial to establishing early dominance and navigating the group phase successfully.
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