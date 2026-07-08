‘I’d buy Michael Olise tomorrow’ - Real Madrid legend Ivan Zamorano welcomes talk of €223m transfer raid on Bayern Munich for French World Cup superstar

Madrid are reportedly exploring a move for Olise that could fundamentally alter the landscape of the transfer market. The Spanish giants are said to be preparing a deal that would not only test Bayern's resolve but potentially threaten Neymar’s long-standing world-record transfer fee of €222m. Sources suggest a package worth in the region of €223m is being considered to secure the services of the former Crystal Palace man.

The interest comes following Olise's explosive start to life in Germany, where he has quickly established himself as one of the most productive forwards in European football. Madrid president Florentino Perez is known for his desire to collect the finest talents in world football, and Olise's versatility across the front line makes him a primary target for the reigning European champions.







