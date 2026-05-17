"I'd be really sorry!" Uli Hoeneß expresses sympathy for Oliver Baumann in the goalkeeper debate ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Neuer retired from the DFB squad after 124 international appearances and the 2024 European Championship on home soil. There has recently been intense speculation about the 40-year-old's return for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June to 19 July); according to Sky, the deal is already done.

National team manager Julian Nagelsmann gave no concrete answer when pressed on the matter during Saturday's ZDF Sportstudio. "There are only rumours at the moment, and we'll wait and see how things pan out," said Hoeneß, who "doesn't want to say anything at the moment" about the coach's communication on the goalkeeper situation. "You'd better comment on that yourself. Tell your viewers that and don't always use us to slag off the coach."

Neuer is currently managing a calf injury and it remains uncertain whether he will start Saturday's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart.