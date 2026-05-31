After Arsenal centre-back Gabriel missed the decisive penalty in Budapest on Saturday evening, and Marquinhos's team-mates instantly launched into celebrations for their latest Champions League triumph, the Brazilian paused briefly.
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"Huge respect to him": The most moving moment of the Champions League final occurred away from PSG's jubilant celebrations
Seconds after securing their second successive Champions League crown, Marquinhos immediately sought out Gabriel. The 28-year-old centre-back was understandably distraught following his missed chance, and his Brazil teammate sprinted across the pitch to offer comfort before any team-mate could intervene.
For several seconds he held Gabriel in a tight embrace, whispering words of encouragement, and his deep empathy was palpable. Only when a few Arsenal team-mates arrived to support their colleague did Marquinhos finally break away to join the wild Champions League final celebrations.
- Getty Images Sport
Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has praised Marquinhos, describing him as "a true gentleman".
"He's a true gentleman. He's probably the most experienced player on the pitch and has been through these moments from both sides. Huge respect to him for that gesture and for the kind of person and player he is," said Marquinhos's counterpart, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard, lavishing praise on him afterwards.
In that emotional moment, Marquinhos may also have been reminding Gabriel that, despite Tuesday's disappointment, they must quickly regroup: a major challenge awaits this summer. After all, Marquinhos and Gabriel are expected to anchor Brazil's defence at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, which begins on 11 June. Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao would love nothing more than to present their compatriots with a sixth World Cup title, though the Brazilians are not among the outright favourites.
Marquinhos, Gabriel and the rest of the Selecao will open their campaign against Morocco on 12 June; their other group opponents are Scotland and Haiti.
Champions League final: Kai Havertz makes history, Gabriel becomes a tragic figure
For Gabriel's Arsenal, Saturday's Champions League final began perfectly. Kai Havertz put the English side ahead as early as the 6th minute, making Champions League history with his goal. The DFB star is the first German to score in two CL finals since the competition adopted its current name in 1992. In 2021, Havertz had netted the decisive 1-0 winner for Chelsea FC against Manchester City.
This time, though, his strike was not enough. Ousmane Dembélé earned PSG a deserved equaliser from the spot in the 65th minute, and with the score locked at 1-1 after 90 and 120 minutes, the contest went to a penalty shoot-out.
Eberechi Eze missed for Arsenal, but the scores were level again after three kicks when Nuno Mendes also failed and Declan Rice scored. However, the Brazilian international sent his attempt over the bar, and so, just as last year, Paris were crowned European champions once again.
- AFP
Featuring Marquinhos and Gabriel: Brazil's group-stage matches at the 2026 World Cup
Kick-off (German time)
Match
Saturday, 13 June, 00:00 (local time)
Brazil vs Morocco
Saturday, 20 June, 2:30 am
Brazil vs. Haiti
Wednesday, 24 June, 00:00
Brazil vs. Scotland