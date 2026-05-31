"He's a true gentleman. He's probably the most experienced player on the pitch and has been through these moments from both sides. Huge respect to him for that gesture and for the kind of person and player he is," said Marquinhos's counterpart, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard, lavishing praise on him afterwards.

In that emotional moment, Marquinhos may also have been reminding Gabriel that, despite Tuesday's disappointment, they must quickly regroup: a major challenge awaits this summer. After all, Marquinhos and Gabriel are expected to anchor Brazil's defence at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, which begins on 11 June. Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao would love nothing more than to present their compatriots with a sixth World Cup title, though the Brazilians are not among the outright favourites.

Marquinhos, Gabriel and the rest of the Selecao will open their campaign against Morocco on 12 June; their other group opponents are Scotland and Haiti.