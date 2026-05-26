Following the end of his loan spell at AC Milan, Füllkrug is returning to his parent club, West Ham United, where his contract runs until the end of June 2028. The deal reportedly carries no release clause.

Nevertheless, he is unlikely to stay in London: the Hammers were relegated to the second tier after finishing 18th in the Premier League and may struggle to afford the striker's estimated €4.5 million annual salary. Moreover, Füllkrug never quite met expectations during his time at West Ham.

As a result, West Ham may settle for a modest transfer fee or even release the 33-year-old on a free transfer, provided they receive a severance payment to offset his salary.