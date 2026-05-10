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AFP
Huge injury concern for Arsenal & England! Ben White limps out of West Ham clash in first half with World Cup just a month away
Big blow at the London stadium
The injury occurred midway through the first half following a robust challenge involving West Ham's Crysencio Summerville. White immediately appeared to be in significant distress, clutching his left knee as the Arsenal medical team rushed onto the pitch to provide treatment.
Despite attempting to run off the knock, the 28-year-old was unable to continue and eventually hobbled toward the tunnel in the 28th minute.
The sight of one of the Premier League's most consistent performers leaving the field so early caused visible tension among the Arsenal coaching staff, who are currently locked in a fierce battle with Manchester City for the domestic crown.
- Getty Images Sport
Avoidable injury?
Speaking on Sky Sports, former Manchester United defender Neville argued that the injury was avoidable: "It’s easy to defend if you go in strong. White hung his leg out in pretty weak fashion. If he’s stronger up against Summerville, he can avoid that injury."
Arteta's tactical gamble sparks debate
The decision-making process following White's exit has sparked intense debate among the Arsenal faithful and pundits alike. Despite having recognized central defenders Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié on the bench, Arteta opted to introduce midfielder Martin Zubimendi instead.
This move triggered a significant reshuffle that saw Declan Rice drop from his influential central midfield role to fill in at right-back-a position he rarely occupies.
This tactical gamble left many stunned, including Neville, who remarked, "I’m stunned, actually. Taking him out of the middle of the pitch is a big call."
Despite that decision, Arsenal went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Leandro Trossard, re-establishing their five point lead at the summit in the process, albeit having played a game more than second-placed Manchester City.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup hopes hanging in the balance
The timing of the injury is particularly cruel for White, who had recently reintegrated into the England setup under new manager Tuchel. Having earned a recall for the March friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, White was widely expected to be a key figure in the Three Lions' squad for the 2026 World Cup.
With the tournament set to begin in exactly one month, a serious injury could potentially end his season and his dreams of representing England on the world stage.
Medical staff are expected to conduct scans within the next 24 hours to determine the full extent of the damage, but early reports suggest he could face a race against time to be fit for Group L fixtures against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.