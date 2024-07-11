How to watch and live stream the Longhorn Network without cable

Discover the best streaming packages for enjoying all things Texas Longhorns on the Longhorn Network

If you're a fan of the Texas Longhorns but don't have cable, or have perhaps cut the cord recently, then missing out on the Longhorn Network could be hitting you hard.

However, there's no need to fear, with several streaming packages now giving you access to the channel and everything it has to offer.

With over 20 different sports involving the Texas Longhorns, here are all the details you need to live stream the channel...

What sport does the Longhorn Network offer?

Unlike other college networks within the ESPN catalogue, such as the SEC Network and ACCN, while the Longhorn Network does have a large number of sports broadcast live, they will all involve the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns are the athletics team that represent the University of Texas at Austin in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) as part of the NCAA Division I.

They have a total of 21 different teams across 19 sports, split between men and women, all of which feature on the Longhorn Network, alongside several magazine programmes. The sports you'll find on the Longhorn Network are:

Men's sports Women's sports Baseball Basketball Basketball Beach volleyball Cross country Cross country Football Golf Golf Rowing Swimming & diving Soccer Tennis Softball Track & field (indoor & outdoor) Swimming & diving Tennis Track & field (indoor & outdoor) Volleyball

The best packages to watch the Longhorn Network in 2024

Interestingly, the Longhorn Network is a little more difficult to come by compared to the likes of ACCN and the SEC Network.

However, it is possible through a couple of services, which offer relatively reasonable pricing.