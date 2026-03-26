How much Italy stands to earn if it qualifies for the World Cup: revenue, sponsorship deals and the prize money for the tournament winners

If Italy were to qualify, the FIGC would receive €18.5 million simply for taking part in the tournament; this is according to *Corriere dello Sport*, which reports that if Italy were to progress from the group stage (featuring Canada, Qatar and Switzerland), reaching the round of 16 would bring a further €1.7 million into the Federation’s coffers. The World Cup winners earn €43 million, more than double the amount from 2006. Of the billions of euros in revenue generated by FIFA – around four times more than twenty years ago – 8% is distributed to national teams and 4% to players. Furthermore, the contract between the FIGC and Adidas signed in January 2023 provides for an annual income of 35 million until 2030 (Italy is among the top five federations with the highest earnings), which could increase with qualification for the World Cup.



